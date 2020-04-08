Overnight storm leaves two Meadville homes damaged

Some wicked storms made their way through the area last night and into this morning, leaving a mess in their wake.

First, there was a lot of damage reported in the Meadville area around midnight Tuesday night.

A tree crashed into a home, along with some nearby power lines, in the 1200 block of South Main Street in Meadville.

Everyone inside the home was able to get out okay, with no injuries reported.

Around that same time, another tree came down on another Meadville family’s home, this one in the 13000 block of Calvin Street.

Again, the residents were able to get out okay. They say the tree broke through the roof into their kitchen and bedroom.