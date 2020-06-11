Overnight storms brought trees down around the region

A line of storms overnight brought several trees down around the region, leaving emergency crews scrambling to keep up.

The first call came in around 11:30 p.m. last night in the Harborcreek area. A tree came down in the 8800 block of Bell Road. The tree was blocking the roadway for some time.

Another tree came down shortly after that. This one on Wildman Road near Wales Road in Harborcreek. This one came down just before midnight. It too was partially blocking the roadway.

After quick work from crews, both roadways were reopened.