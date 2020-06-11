1  of  3
Breaking News
PA Board of Education votes in favor of an Erie County community college Department of Health: 77,313 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in PA; 6,113 deaths 10 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County; 165 active cases

Overnight storms brought trees down around the region

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

A line of storms overnight brought several trees down around the region, leaving emergency crews scrambling to keep up.

The first call came in around 11:30 p.m. last night in the Harborcreek area. A tree came down in the 8800 block of Bell Road. The tree was blocking the roadway for some time.

Another tree came down shortly after that. This one on Wildman Road near Wales Road in Harborcreek. This one came down just before midnight. It too was partially blocking the roadway.

After quick work from crews, both roadways were reopened.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar