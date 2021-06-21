Overnight storms knock down trees & power lines around the city

Multiple trees came down on the upper west side of the city during last night’s storms.

One tree came down onto a home in the 1400 block of West 39th Street, near Melrose Ave. The tree caused some damage to the home’s roof, also taking out some powerlines, according to the Erie Fire Department.

Another tree nearby came down a short time earlier in the 5600 block of Zaunegger Street, also taking down some power lines.

Penelec crews worked into the morning hours to take care of the downed wires. There were other reports of tree limbs down in the area.

No injuries were reported. Visit the Penelec outage website to see about outages in your area.

