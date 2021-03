One man was left homeless after a fire overnight ripped through his home early Saturday morning.

The Erie Fire Department was called to the scene at 658 East 7th Street for a structure fire around 1 a.m. on Saturday March 13th.

According to Erie County 911, the fire broke out in the attic of the house which then caused significant damage to the house.

An adult male was able to escape from the house uninjured. Red Cross was also called in to assist the situation.