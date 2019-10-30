Owner arrested for fatally beating dog

The owner of the service dog who was fatally beaten has been arrested today.

Erie Police have confirmed they have arrested the dogs owner, 37-year-old Justina Robinson, for fatally beating her 11 month old service dog.

Police were called to Robinson’s home on the 300 block of Parade Street on Monday morning where she claimed there was a burglary and someone had beaten her dog.

Police say they were able to make the arrest around 2 a.m. this morning after bringing Robinson in to conduct a third interview.

Police say she admitted to using a hammer and committing the crime.

Robinson faces multiple charges including a third-degree felony count of aggravated cruelty to animals.