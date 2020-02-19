Owner of Club Energy speaks out about closing the club

The owner of Club Energy has his sights on the future as he gets ready to close down his current business within the next couple of months.

After juggling difficulties from neighbors and receiving tickets from law enforcement, Club Energy will shut down it’s doors within 60 days.

He explained that business was considered a private club, which means they made their money by bringing in people to host events such as birthday parties, receptions and served as a place for people to hang out and enjoy.

But one concern that remains for Williams and his lawyer is the amount of attention that was on the club, compared to previous ownership.

“The question that comes to my mind is why the difference? They ran the same type of business, they attracted the same type of crowd, but Club Zodiak was not monitored, not scrutinized as Mr. Williams was,” said Charles Sunwabe, Attorney.