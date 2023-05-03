A man who was charged with attempted homicide is speaking out after shots were fired inside of a downtown business.

Yaphet Ettison, 50, is the owner of Super Chicken Lounge, which is located downtown in the former Docksiders Night Club at 1015 State Street.

After a small incident, Ettison said that he called the police for help. He said once the incident was under control, the police left.

Police were called out to the lounge around 1:30 a.m. on April 30, and they said several shots were fired inside, but there were no reported injuries.

Ettison told WJET that night that he was being targeted and 10 people came back to attack him. He said these people came to cause harm, but he was just trying to protect his business by shooting a shot into the air to scare the people off.

“We have to protect business owners and let the public know that we have a right as business owners,” said Ettison. “I just want the police officers to do your due diligence and find the truth of this matter.”

After the situation is handled, Ettison said that he plans to increase security.