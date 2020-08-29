Owner of Erie’s first official Cat Cafe gets help with a donation drive before officially opening her doors

The owner of Erie’s first official Cat Cafe is getting some help before she officially opens her doors.

Every other Saturday for the past two months, Dena Rupp has been holding a donation drive located behind the Bastion Studios.

Rupp said that not everyone can donate money, so people have been dropping off items including tools, books and clothing. She will in turn sell these items.

Let’s answer the question everyone is asking, what is a cat cafe?

A cat cafe is described as a foster type home for cats who are awaiting adoption. The idea originated over in Tiawan.

“I have had a lot of support. I am meeting people from out of the woodwork that I thought they never would have known what a cat cafe was. So that is pretty awesome, especially for Erie where I feel like we are slowly growing and welcoming new ideas,” said Dena Rupp, Owner of Cat Cafe.

Rupp also said that she plans to open up the Purrista Cat Cafe in early 2021.