The owner of the boat tour that Caroline DiPlacido was a part of is speaking publicly about the shark attack that claimed the Millcreek woman’s life and what his staff witnessed first-hand.

The owner also weighed in on the current status of the snorkeling business and their decision on future operations. He said the staff’s hearts, thoughts, and prayers are with the family.

Snorkeling excursions came to a halt after Caroline DiPlacido was attacked by a shark.

DiPlacido was partaking in an independent snorkeling excursion in the Bahamas shortly before a shark attack by a bull shark claimed her life on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Jeff Moulton, owner of Seas The Day Bahamas, said the woman was standing in about three feet of water when she was attacked.

He said her son then went to her aid while gauging the shark’s eye to remove it off of his mother.

Moulton said the captain of the boat then proceeded to drive in the direction of the Millcreek woman to drive over the shark and then pull her on board.

“The tourniquet was not applicable. The daughter worked on her mother the entire way back. I don’t know how she did it, trying to get the bleeding under control, but was unsuccessful,” said Jeff Moulton, owner of Seas The Day Bahamas.

Moulton said he feels his crew handled the situation to the best of their ability.

“I think he did everything right but sometimes everything right is still not enough but I’m proud of what he did and I just hate the outcome is what it is.” said Moulton.

Moulton is aware that other excursions will continue in the area but he is unsure if his company will continue operating.

“Right now we’ve shut down our operation. We’re not doing anything right now. We know people are still going to come down there and still want to go snorkel the beautiful waters of the Bahamas. There are going to be excursion companies lined up to take them, but I don’t know if we’ll ever be one of those again. I don’t know,” said Moulton.

Moulton said right now they are not thinking about the business, just the family.