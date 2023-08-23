The owner of a well known downtown department store has passed away.

The owner of Kraus Department Store, Joseph Nowosielski, passed away Friday.

Nowosielski and his brother made the store a community icon — a place that served the needs of the neighborhood. His nephew, a Kraus employee, said it’s a five-generation family-owned business.

He added that his uncle’s passing serves as a moment to honor his life and commitment to Erie’s eastside.

“They took a long time building a legacy, essentially is what happened, from the ground up. We’re talking teenagers, nineteen, eighteen years old, and it is what it is today. People don’t come to the lower east side without knowing about Kraus’ or having heard about Kraus’. There’s people from out of town who are like, oh yeah I know that store. That’s a legacy that the two of them built together,” said Owen Nowosielski.

Friends and family are gathering at Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home on Buffalo Road until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Visitation will be open again Thursday from 9 to 10 a.m. at St. Boniface Church.

The funeral will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Boniface Church.