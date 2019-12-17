1  of  2
Breaking News
Owner of Mayville Diner charged with arson Formal process for possible canonization of the late Dr. Gertrude Barber as a saint now underway
Live Now
Live coverage: Rules Committee setting terms of House impeachment debate

Owner of Mayville Diner charged with arson

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

On December 9, 2019, the Mayville Diner was destroyed by a fire.

After conducting an investigation, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team, arrested the Owner of the diner— 40-year-old Michael Ellis—on December 17, 2019.

Ellis has been charged with arson in the third degree, which is a class C felony.

Ellis was arrested and arraigned under the Centralized Arraignment Program. Ellis was released due to the new bail reform laws of New York State.

Ellis’ court date will be set at a later date.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar