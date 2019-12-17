Owner of Mayville Diner charged with arson

On December 9, 2019, the Mayville Diner was destroyed by a fire.

After conducting an investigation, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team, arrested the Owner of the diner— 40-year-old Michael Ellis—on December 17, 2019.

Ellis has been charged with arson in the third degree, which is a class C felony.

Ellis was arrested and arraigned under the Centralized Arraignment Program. Ellis was released due to the new bail reform laws of New York State.

Ellis’ court date will be set at a later date.