Owner of Nathan’s Salon 3.2.1. announces retirement after 25 years of serving Erie community

After 25 years of serving the Erie community, one local barber and hairdresser is retiring.

Nathan Thomas, the owner of Nathan’s Salon 3.2.1. is retiring after a long and fulfilling career.

Thomas says he started doing hair in 1975, moving to Erie in 1983 and worked at a couple of hair salons before opening his own salon.

He says he’s gotten to know many members of the community over the years and routinely sees about 400 clients.

Thomas says business has slowed down during the COVID-19 pandemic and he’s ready to retire.

“I’ll miss the customers, I really will. Some of them I’ve had for 30 something years, so it’s kind of sad to let them go but you have to go on.” Thomas said.

Thomas says he wouldn’t have been able to work all these years without the strong support of the Erie community.