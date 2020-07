A local lounge and restaurant is facing problems after an investigation by the Bureau of Liquor Control and Enforcement.

According to State Police, Jamonte Hollingsworth, the owner of Rumors Lounge on East 24th street, is facing charges including unlawful sales of liquor.

The charges are in response to what officials say were sales without a license, after an investigation that included undercover purchases.

Hollingsworth has not yet been arraigned.