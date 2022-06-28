A well known Erie restaurant is for sale. The owners of Dominick’s Eatery are selling the business.

We spoke with the owners and some long time customers about this sale.

Several customers said that they’ve visited Dominick’s for more than 30 years.

These customers said that they hope the new owners continue the Erie tradition.

Dominick’s Eatery on East 12th Street is now for sale.

It’s a restaurant that has been part of the Erie community for more than 60 years.

One of the owners said that the goal now is a quick sale.

“We really want the new owners, if they decide to keep it a restaurant, to have that fighting chance. Erie winters can be brutal in the restaurant business, so it’d be nice for someone to get in and get settled before the winter happens,” said Tina Ferraro, Co-Owner of Dominick’s Diner LLC.

One regular customer said that while he loves the food, he returns for the staff.

“I started eating here when I was 15-years-old and I just like the people. I like the waitresses, I like the owners,” said Elmer Disantis, Customer.

One customer said that he’s been coming to Dominick’s for decades. He said that he hopes someone purchases and continues the tradition.

“I would like that very much. If somebody that’s around was to buy it and I know they’ll come in and put their own touch on it, but at least to me it will still be Dominick’s. I know they’ll probably change the name and all of that, but it’ll never be anything else to me but Dominick’s,” said Jacqueline Dorsey, Customer.

“I hope it doesn’t go away. I hope somebody has the sense to buy it. Somebody young enough to come in here and knows what they’re doing to run a restaurant,” said Nemo Alecci, Customer.

The owners said that the pandemic hurt their business and they are still trying to catch up.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

For the time being, Dominick’s is still open until someone buys the business.