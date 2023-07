The owners of the dog who helped capture escapee Michael Burham will be getting a reward.

We told you the story of Tucker, who’s barking got the attention of owners Ron and Cindy Ecklund.

As Tucker ran away from their house, the ecklund’s followed the dog right to Burham who was on the edge of their property.

The Ecklund’s recognized Burham, called police and the fugitive was caught a short time later.

Warren County Crime Stoppers will present Ron and Cindy Ecklund with $2,000 in reward money.