Owners of International Bakery respond to overnight fire

An Erie staple is looking to recover from a fire that took out it’s store front.

Here is a look at what happened over Monday night and what the owner has to say.

For more than 50 years, members of the Little Italy neighborhood walked into this bakery to enjoy a treat, but today that was not the case.

It was an alarming Monday evening for the owners of International Bakery.

“Our security system went off and it showed there was a motion detector went off and it comes through as a burglary. There was no burglary, but the motion it detected was the flames in the store,” said Frank Corsale, Co-Owner of International Bakery.

Owners began to fight the flames with fire extinguishers while others called 911.

Within minutes, members of the Erie Fire Department were on scene.

“The guys responded very quickly. So with International Bakery not that our guys aren’t always motivated, they had a little extra motivation to get there. We deliver pizza every Saturday at the firehouse. It’s a tradition that we buy shells there. So the guys did a great job knocking it down,” said Jamie Mently, Fire Inspector for the Erie Fire Department.

The blaze took out the store front, but one owner explained that they can still continue with operation.

“The manufacturing part of it is still up and going. We’re still making stuff for the commercial side of our business and whole sale end of our business, but the whole store looks like a total loss. So it looks like it is still going to be a total gut and rebuild on that side,” said Corsale.

At this time it is unknown when the businesses can begin repairing the store, but there is some good news for loyal customers.

“We are going to get up and going as soon as possible and we are going to try and find a way where we can get people goodies,” said Corsale.

There were no injuries caused by the fire.

The business is still working out the logistics of how and when they can begin providing the bakery favorites to the community.