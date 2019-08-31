Owners of Junior’s Last Laugh Comedy Club sell business

For the past 22 years, people throughout Erie always had a good laugh at Junior’s Last Laugh Comedy Club.

Now the owners are saying they need a change.

David Litz Jr., Owner of Junior’s Last Laugh Comedy Club says, “My wife and I lived the night life year round, it’s time to dial it back and cut back on the night life.”

This isn’t the end, there will still be a chance to hear jokes and one liners at the business on State Street.

The owners have been talking to The Real Wizard of Oz LLC for sometime.

“It’s been in the process for about a year, and like I said, still expect to wrap it up next week and it’s local so I’m really happy about that too,” Litz added.

The owners of comedy club say they hope the traditions will continue along with the entertainment and the shows.

“I get really excited when I sit with these people and hear their plans, they remind me of me,” Litz said.

John Groh, Millcreek Supervisor and long time emcee at the comedy club says, he hopes the good times continue under new ownership.

“I just ask them to keep the comedy theme the way it is and bring in the names that have been traditionally brought in and keep the tradition going,” Groh said.

The new business is expected to open in November.

The Sloppy Duck and Jr’s on the Bay will also remain open for the community to enjoy.