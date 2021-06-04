Owners offer a sneak peak at the new Dunkin’ Donuts opening June 9th in Millcreek Square

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The owners of the Dunkin’ Donuts franchise is marking National Donut Day by giving us a sneak peek inside the area’s newest store in Millcreek Square.

DALRT, Inc. showed off the ninth store in Northwest, Pennsylvania.

The New Castle-based company says this is the latest design for Dunkin’ Donut stores, which still has all of its classic flavors.

“We love Erie. It’s such a fun community to be a part of and we want to be in partnership with everyone here. It’s a fun, fresh environment and we’re excited to be here.” said Stacy Butera, Marketing Director.

The sneak peek comes ahead of the official opening of the store, slated for June 9th.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News

Events Calendar