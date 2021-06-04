Owners offer a sneak peak at the new Dunkin’ Donuts opening June 9th in Millcreek Square

The owners of the Dunkin’ Donuts franchise is marking National Donut Day by giving us a sneak peek inside the area’s newest store in Millcreek Square.

DALRT, Inc. showed off the ninth store in Northwest, Pennsylvania.

The New Castle-based company says this is the latest design for Dunkin’ Donut stores, which still has all of its classic flavors.

“We love Erie. It’s such a fun community to be a part of and we want to be in partnership with everyone here. It’s a fun, fresh environment and we’re excited to be here.” said Stacy Butera, Marketing Director.

The sneak peek comes ahead of the official opening of the store, slated for June 9th.