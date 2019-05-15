PA 46th Biennial Professional Firefighter Convention comes to Erie

Hundreds of firefighters from across the Commonwealth have made their way to Erie for the states 46th Biennial Professional Firefighter Convention.

Throughout the course of the next few days, attendees will take a deeper look into different policies for firefighters within the state, all while keeping their end goal in mind.

“Our goal is to be able to safely take care of people in our communities and by having these conferences and having everybody from the state come in, you get new ideas on how to help to community and also help keep your firefighters safe,” said Darren Hart, Public Relations Director of Erie Firefighters Local 293.



When looking further into how to keep firefighters safe, issues such as post traumatic stress disorder and cancer have been brought up. “We are working with our legislatures in Harrisburg to ensure that there are additional protections and additional treatment programs that are available to first responders and then secondly cancer protections. Our members our firefighters that are exposed to toxins on a regular basis,” said Andrew Pantelis, Vice President of the International Association of Firefighters for the Mid Atlantic region.

Although the firefighters aren’t gearing up over the next few days, they’re certainly having some fun around the City of Erie. “We are offering a lot of activities after the conference is over. We are taking advantage of our water front, we’re taking advantage of the bars and restaurants downtown and everybody is really enjoying it. Its just really neat location to have a convention like this,” said Hart.

Each conference attendee is a member of the International Association of Firefighters.

