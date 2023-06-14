Since closing down at the start of the year, the former Albion Volunteer Fire Department has decided to form a merger with Springboro.

But when they left Albion, borough officials said they took every piece of equipment with them from their former station. Now, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office is involved.

One would think when Albion Fire Department stopped answering calls at the start of the new year, it would spell worry for the community.

However, the Cranesville Fire Department has stepped up and said they haven’t dropped a single 911 call for help since.

That’s more than 400 calls. They’ve been able to keep up thanks to the volunteer staff and paid staff provided by the multi-municipal emergency services commission.

“Without that staffing, and staffing support from the commission, we’d never be able to do the amount of emergencies that we’re turning through in a day,” said Brandon Kennedy, president of Cranesville Volunteer Fire Department.

When Albion Fire Department left town, Kennedy said they took everything with them: equipment, vehicles, tables and entire kitchen stoves and ovens.

“It was packed to the brim with equipment and it always has been. I’ve never known it any other way and to walk in there and have it completely empty was just a surreal sight. It took a little bit to wrap your head around,” Kennedy said.

But the attorney general’s office is stepping in.

They’re claiming Albion Borough and Conneaut Township provided substantial support to the fire department over the years requesting to transfer 80% of its assets to Cranesville so the equipment continues to serve locals.

A letter from the senior deputy attorney general to representatives of the Albion Fire Department reads in part:

“The charitable purposes of Albion VFD are not only to fight fires and provide EMS services but to fight fires and provide EMS services specifically in the borough and township.”

“That equipment belongs in the community of the Conneaut Township, Albion Borough area. It’s a big relief for the Cranesville because we’re not in a position to outfit a new fire station,” said Kennedy.

WJET reached out to the Springboro Fire Department who said over the phone that it was in their lawyers’ hands and that they would have no further comments at this time.