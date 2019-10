Pennsylvania Attorney General Shapiro announced a $48 billion dollar deal with companies accused of fueling the opioid epidemic.

The agreement in principal is with five companies who either produce or distribute opioids.

The deal currently calls for $22.25 billion in cash and $26 billion for treatment efforts.

Each state that signs on to the agreement would receive a share of the cash settlement.

Shapiro made today’s announcement with the Attorney General of North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.