PA Attorney General speaks about predator priests while in Erie

The man responsible for taking on predator priests in the Catholic Church says more needs to be done.

Last year, a grand jury report uncovered a history of sexual abuse and cover ups in the Catholic Church in Pennsylvania where 301 predator priests were exposed, but only two were convicted.

PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro stopped by JET 24/FOX 66 studios while in town to share his thoughts on the Catholic Church’s efforts since that report was released.

“The church cannot be trusted to police itself, period. The church and its leaders had an opportunity to do the right thing, to embrace the grand jury reforms and to support them,” said Josh Shaprio, (D), PA Attorney General.

