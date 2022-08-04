(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania’s Auditor General was in town Thursday to teach children the importance of money.

Auditor General Timothy DeFoor visited the Eastside YMCA in Erie and read to the young students.

DeFoor said it’s never too early to talk to them about finances and understanding money. The earlier they start learning about money, it will make them a more educated consumer when they become adults.

“You’re never too young. You’re never too old to understand it and I thought it was very important for me to be here to talk to the kids and read to them about finances as well,” said Timothy DeFoor, Pennsylvania Auditor General.

DeFoor was in town for the state FOP conference as well as to highlight his “Be Money Smart” financial literacy initiative.