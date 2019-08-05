PA Board of Game Commissioners has cancelled two upcoming meetings

According to a news release, due to schedule conflicts with other commissioners, the Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners has cancelled two upcoming meetings.

The meetings have been cancelled, because neither can be attended by a quorum of Game Commissioners. A meeting quorum consists of six commissioners. The eight-member board currently has a vacancy in the Northwest.

The August 19 Board Working Group Meeting at the agency’s Harrisburg Headquarters has been cancelled. Working Group meetings allow for an exchange between the Board of Game Commissioners and Game Commission Staff, ahead of regular quarterly meetings. Working Group meetings are open to the public.

The Board has also cancelled its fourth quarterly meeting scheduled for September 30 and October 1 in Erie. At quarterly meetings, the board hears public comments and staff reports on the first day, and takes up a prepared agenda on the second. Quarterly meetings also are open to the public.

The next meeting of the Board of Game Commissioners is a Working Group meeting scheduled for December 17 at the agency’s Harrisburg Headquarters. The board will hold its first quarterly meeting January 26-28, 2020.