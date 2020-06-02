PA CareerLink Erie expands virtual services for job seekers and businesses, offering limited on-site services

PA CareerLink® Erie is expanding the virtual services provided to jobseekers and employers and offering limited on-site services by appointment only beginning Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

The limited on-site services are in accordance with Governor Tom Wolf’s recent announcement that Erie County will soon transition to the green reopening phase.

Virtual services have been provided continuously for jobseekers and employers since mid-March when statewide mitigation efforts began to slow the spread of COVID-19.

While we strongly encourage customers to continue using our virtual services, we are accepting appointments for limited on-site services.

Virtual Services:

Adult education classes

All employer services

Career counseling

Eligibility determination for Workforce Innovation programs and service

Job search assistance

On-the-Job Training programs

Resume assistance

Virtual workshops

Youth Programming and work readiness services

Limited On-Site Services (Appointment Only):

Employer services

Individual customer appointments to complete program paperwork for Workforce Innovation programs

On-site educational assessment

Use of the PA CareerLink® resource room for job search activity

Copying and faxing documents only for unemployment compensation (UC)

To protect the health and safety of our customers and staff and to continue following COVID-19 social distancing and mitigation recommendations, Labor and Industry has decided not to offer the UC courtesy telephones in PA CareerLink® offices until further notice. PA CareerLink® apologizes for any inconvenience this causes.

For regular UC questions, Email uchelp@pa.gov or call 888-313-7284 Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM. There is also an option for a LiveChat (call 888-313-7284 for a secure 6-digit code) Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

For Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) questions email ucpua@pa.gov or call 855-284-8545 Monday through Friday 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

To schedule an appointment for limited on-site services and all other information, please contact the PA CareerLink® (814) 853-5254 or (814) 853-5829 in Erie County and (814) 323-0492 or (814) 323-7834 in Clarion, Crawford, Forest, Venango and Warren Counties.

The PA CareerLink® system is an effective one-stop shop for Pennsylvania job seekers and employers.

More information, including COVID-19 employment opportunities in the commonwealth, is available at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov.