PA celebrates Mr. Rogers’ legacy with ‘1-4-3 Day’

As a tribute to Fred Rogers, all Pennsylvania residents are asked to embrace kindness today.

Governor Tom Wolf officially declaring today ‘1-4-3 Day’. Fred Rogers used 1-4-3 as a short-hand way to say, ‘I love you’. It’s based on the number of letters in each word. So, since May 23rd is the 143rd day of the year, you’re encouraged to join the movement.

Do a random act of kindness and post it on social media using ‘#143-Day-In-PA’.

PA’s website will feature a ‘kindness tracker’ to tally kind gestures and you’ll see billboards promoting the effort courtesy of Lamar Advertising.