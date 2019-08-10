PA Commission on LGBTQ affairs meet in Erie tonight

A commission formed one year ago by Governor Tom Wolf to support the LGBTQ community in the commonwealth met tonight in Erie for the first time.

The Pennsylvania commission on LGBTQ affairs is the first of its kind in the nation. The group holding its quarterly meeting tonight in Erie at Room 33. The commission was established by the governor to advise the state on policies, programs, and legislation that impact LGBTQ communities.

“The commission members feel very strongly that they represent the entire commonwealth and need to rotate and be visible in different parts of the commonwealth,” said Todd Snovel, the Executive Director on PA Commission for LGBTQ. “When we set the calendar for the year ahead, we make sure we cover all areas of Pennsylvania.”

30 commissioners were in Erie tonight. The group is made up of appointed commissioners from across the commonwealth, each acting as a representative and advocate.