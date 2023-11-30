The state’s largest provider of public postsecondary education and workforce training could be taking a hit to their programs, forcing them to make tough decisions.

Community colleges still are waiting to receive state funding nearly six months into the fiscal year.

The Pennsylvania Commission of Community Colleges emphasized how critical it is that the general assembly passes legislation as soon as possible.

All 15 community colleges across the commonwealth have yet to receive operating funds nearly six months into the fiscal year. PA’s yearly budget is usually how this funding is approved.

According to the Pennsylvania Commission of Community Colleges, the budget included a 2 percent operating fund increase but a budget has not been passed by the general assembly, which is who authorizes the funds to be released.

Their most recent session was in November but due to some disagreements, legislators plan to revisit mid-December.

“We are asking that the fiscal code either be passed that includes releasing our funding or to run a separate bill for community colleges so that we can be funded,” said Dr. Tuesday Stanley, board chair of Pennsylvania Commission for Community Colleges.

This loss of time could result in community colleges, like EC3 or Erie County Community College, being severely impacted.

“Some of my colleagues have had to take a loan out in order to continue to serve students and not have employees negatively impacted. The interest rate right now are somewhere between 7 and 8 percent,” Dr. Stanley said.

Dr. Stanley said while EC3 has not had to make any major financial adjustments yet, they are monitoring their situation on a monthly basis.

“And also looking at every expense that is not a required expense to ensure that they are being fiscally responsible,” said Dr. Stanley.

EC3 released a statement to us that says in part:

“Erie County Community College is paying attention to what’s happening in Harrisburg and our sister institutions, … Like other community colleges around the state, we are working diligently to ensure that our faculty, staff and students are unaffected by this matter.”

Dr. Stanley said that if this continues, more institutions will have to find other ways to fund their expenses.