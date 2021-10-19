Pa. Congressman joins picket line at Erie Strayer

An Erie native stopped by the picket line outside Erie Strayer Tuesday morning after speaking at the annual fall dinner Monday night.

Matthew Cartwright was born at Hamot Hospital, but now represents Scranton and Wilkes-Barre. He joined iron workers who have been on strike since October 4th.

Representative Cartwright spoke with the workers outside, commending them for fighting for the amount of money they work for.

“They are upholding an American tradition. We have the right in this country to band together and bargain collectively, that’s what they’re up to. And you know, you want to give them a shot in the arm for having the moxie to go out on strike and establish that right and reaffirm it,” said Rep. Matthew Cartwright, D, PA 8th District.

Cartwright says the strike is an American tradition that many other countries can’t do.

