State, U.S. elected officials respond to U.S. Capitol protests

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday afternoon, demonstrations at the U.S Capitol in Washington D.C. took a turn when protestors stormed the Capitol building. Pennsylvania and U.S. Congressmen continue to tweet their disapproval of the violence breaking out in the nation’s capital.

Congressman Dan Meuser was on the House floor when protestors mobbed the U.S. Capitol. In a tweet, Meuser shared his experience.

“The House Floor was stormed by rioters. I stayed back trying to help secure the doors. Capitol Police kept everyone safe, while putting themselves at risk. We must be grateful to our law enforcement and condemn violent lawlessness. God bless America. We will get through this,” Meuser said.

Rep. Scott Perry tweeted, “Today in DC should have been about meaningful debate, peaceful protest and the Rule of Law — not chaos and talks of coups. I unequivocally condemn any violence and criminal acts taking place, and pray for a restoration of peace.”

Congressman Fred Keller responded via Twitter, as well. “The violence happening at the U.S. Capitol is shameful, completely unacceptable, and un-American. This is not how our Republic should operate and the rioters must be fully prosecuted. God bless our Capitol police and first responders,” Keller said.

In a two-part tweet, U.S. Representative Lloyd Smucker voiced his opposition on Twitter late Wednesday afternoon.

“I am horrified by the violence and destruction at the Capitol. This is not who we are as a country. Please go home now,” Smucker said. “In response to the many inquiries- I am thankful to the Capitol Police for maintaining order and security at our location. My staff and I are safe.”

Additionally, Pa. Senator Pat Toomey released a statement regarding the protests.

“This is an absolute disgrace. I appreciate the work of the United States Capitol Police under difficult circumstances. I am currently safe as are the few members of my staff that are currently at the Capitol complex,” Toomey said.

Pa. Senator Bob Casey’s team also released a statement. “Our entire staff continues to work remotely today. Senator Casey was the only member of our team in the Capitol complex. He is safe and taking direction from the United States Capitol Police.”

Former Pennsylvania Governor Tom Ridge shared his thoughts on today’s events.

“I am sad and angry. This mob is abhorrent. The blame lies squarely with the president. His many incitements are responsible. Joe Biden did what presidents do in trying to bring us together. All Americans should support his message of healing. And to the seditionists: Go home!”

Pa. Treasurer Joe Torsella, not only voiced his disapproval of Wednesday’s events, but said the elected officials from Pa. and their staff need to be protected.

“As an elected official, an American citizen, I am calling—as every elected official should—for an immediate and complete end to the violent insurrection currently underway at the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C., and to the reprehensible incitement of it by President Trump.”

Torsella called on President Trump to take action, and urged American leaders to ensure that violence, and specifically the situation at the U.S. Capitol, never happens again.

“When building the National Constitution Center and filling its halls, I never thought I would witness a moment like today, an attack not just on our institutions, but on the idea of our democracy itself,” Torsella said. “Our future is supposed to be better than the darkest days of our past, and it will be again. This should never have happened.

As reported by NewsNation, “The Senate has recessed its debate over an objection to the results of the Electoral College after protesters forced police to lock down the building.”

President Trump also tweeted Wednesday afternoon as violence broke out, reminding protestors to “stay peaceful!” as the Capitol went into lockdown.

