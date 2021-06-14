PA Cyber alumna & Pittsburgh native wins national ’30 Under 30 Changemakers’ Award

A 19-year-old Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native and PA Cyber alumna has received national recognition.

Nia Sioux, 19, has earned the “30 Under 30 Changemakers” award from The National Alliance for Public Charter Schools (National Alliance).

According to the National Alliance, she won the award because she uses her immense social media platform to encourage other young people to believe in themselves and pursue their dreams.

Sioux is a dancer, actress, author, activist, and podcast host, initially known for her role as an original cast member of Lifetime’s hit show Dance Moms.



“It makes me really happy that people see what I’m doing as actual change,” says Sioux. “People may not realize the impact that being positive on social media makes because there’s so much negativity on there. I’m so proud of the other people who received awards as well because they’re all amazing people.”

To commemorate the 30th anniversary of the first charter school law, the National Alliance recognized 30 young leaders who are using their ideas, talents, and platforms to advance educational and economic opportunity and promote equality and social justice.

The “30 Under 30 Changemakers” are students, activists, educators, and school leaders from across the country who are having a meaningful impact in their community.

On her Instagram page with 5.6 million followers, Sioux inspires and educates her audience and spreads positivity.

In 2020, she published her first children’s book “Today I Dance,” detailing her journey into the arts as a Black dancer and inspiring millions of children of diverse backgrounds to pursue their love of dance.

Most recently, she launched a Spotify podcast with her friend, Adulting with Teala and Nia, where they talk about self-discovery and transitioning into adulthood. Sioux was also a series regular on the CBS Daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful from 2018 to 2019.



She recently finished her freshman year at UCLA where she studies American literature and culture. She is passionate about advocacy and is proud of her work as a youth ambassador for When We All Vote, as reflected by her efforts in engaging first-time voters to register and vote in the 2020 election.



Nina Rees, president and CEO of the National Alliance, says, “We are proud to honor and lift up

changemakers like Nia Sioux, who is one example of students and leaders who have demonstrated the strength and promise of the charter school movement over the last 30 years.”

A virtual awards ceremony was held on May 12.

