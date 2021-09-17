PA Cyber continues to see enrollment increases

One statewide virtual learning program is expanding. The number of students enrolling in a PA cyber continues to increase.

In 2020, PA Cyber had record breaking enrollment. This August once masking mandates were announced there was another increase in enrollment.

About 10,200 students are currently enrolled in PA Cyber.

The CEO of PA Cyber said this August and September have been much busier than years previous.

“They came here for COVID but they’re staying here because they like the education. Their kids like the flexibility, you know they’re more comfortable. They’re consistent right now you know whatever happens on the first day of school will be the same on the last day of school and I’m not sure if traditional schools can promise that right now,” said Brian Hayden, CEO of PA Cyber.

Hayden said some parents are realizing PA Cyber is a better option for their children. About 400 students are waiting to be enrolled.

