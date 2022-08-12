Community members from all throughout Erie and Crawford counties have shown concern about a garbage pickup company — Raccoon Refuse.

One viewer who called us showed the most concern for a transfer station in Spartanburg where mountains of trash can be seen. Residents tell us it has been overflowing for weeks.

One of our reporters checked in with the transfer station and was chased out.

The Pa. Department of Environmental Protection told us they have received several complaints about the waste over the past few days and will be sending a team out from Meadville to investigate.