PA Department of Human Services Secretary volunteers at Erie Food Bank

A special guest was volunteering at the Second Harvest Food Bank in Erie today.

Pennsylvania’s Department of Human Services (DHS) Secretary, Teresa Miller, was at the Second Harvest Food Bank this morning packing boxes of food.

Miller was also addressing the issue of food insecurity in Erie County.

There are nearly 39,000 food insecure people in the county with almost 12,000 of those people children under the age of 18.

Miller’s visit is part of the Wolf Administration’s Hunger Action Month Tour.

The tour is aimed at highlighting charitable food networks and support provided in communities across Pennsylvania.

“I don’t know that people always know that we have a lot of our families, friends, neighbors, who struggle with food insecurity and don’t necessarily know where their next meal is going to come from,” said Secretary Teresa Miller, Department of Human Services.

September is Hunger Action Month, which highlights the issue of chronic hunger around the country.

