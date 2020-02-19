PA Dept. of Corrections Secretary backs Sen. Laughlin plan to train inmates as firefighters

Senator Dan Laughlin believes that firefighter training for inmates can fill that community need and give individuals all the valuable skills necessary that can help them get back into society, according to a news release. This proposal comes as volunteer fire companies across Pennsylvania continue to battle with staffing issues.

These issues prompted Sen. Laughlin to suggest to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections Secretary John Wetzel that “vocational educational options for inmates in state correctional institutions be expanded to include firefighter training.”

“A cost-effective way to address community volunteer department staffing and training issues would be to train those individuals serving sentences in our state prison,” Sen. Laughlin said. “The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections already provides several vocational training programs to provide prisoners with marketable job skills so they are more employable upon release. I want to stress that under my proposal this training would only be available for non-violent offenders and there would be no obligation for any fire department to take on a course graduate. That said, I have no doubt that most volunteer companies would more than welcome these newly minted firefighters into their ranks and that would benefit us all.”

Secretary Wetzel announced that the PA Department of Corrections is establishing the program with the State Fire Academy. He announced this during the Senate Appropriations Committee budget hearing. According to Wetzel, they are piloting a volunteer firefighter training program at SCI Huntingdon, which is adjacent to the Lewistown fire training course.

Pennsylvania’s fire companies have seen a steady dwindling of the ranks of volunteers. There were about 300,000 volunteer firefighters in Pennsylvania in the 1970s. Today, that number has dropped to about 50,000. That’s a reduction of more than 80 percent.