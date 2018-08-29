PA Dioceses grand jury report inspires DA Flynn investigate cases in Buffalo, NY
The fallout from the PA Attorney General's predator priest grand jury report has now taken root in Erie County, New York.
A criminal investigation of the Buffalo Catholic Diocese, among others, may be on the horizon and is not sitting well with the bishop.
Charlie Specht reports...
