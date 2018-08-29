Local News

PA Dioceses grand jury report inspires DA Flynn investigate cases in Buffalo, NY

Posted: Aug 29, 2018 06:21 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2018 06:21 PM EDT

PA Dioceses grand jury report inspires DA Flynn investigate cases in Buffalo, NY

The fallout from the PA Attorney General's predator priest grand jury report has now taken root in Erie County, New York.  

A criminal investigation of the Buffalo Catholic Diocese, among others, may be on the horizon and is not sitting well with the bishop.

Charlie Specht reports...

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected