PA Downtown Center Conference continues at Bayfront Convention Center

Day two of Pennsylvania Downtown Center Conference is underway at the Bayfront Convention Center.

This conference has brought in hundreds of city leaders throughout the Commonwealth and its focus is on innovation, entrepreneurship and economic vitality.

Today was the start of learning sessions.

Attendees can choose a session from four different categories including design and SCG, marketing and vitality, sustainability, and theme.

Along with the different briefings happening inside of the Convention Center, attendees have a chance to get out to the community as well.

Maria Wherley, Network Relations and Conference Coordinator, says, “Mobile tours and work shops [get this group] out into the neighborhoods, library, to happy hour downtown with food tours and probably try to get out and about plus also give them the educational sessions that they can take away some pointers.”

The conference will conclude on Wednesday afternoon.