PA Farm Show to feature 1,000 pound butter sculpture, 5200 exhibits Video

Governor Tom Wolf is helping to open this year's Pennsylvania Farm Show with a little help from 1,000 pounds of butter.

The butter sculpture is the kick-off to the farm show each year. This time, the theme is 'Find your Power,' and features Pennsylvania superheroes like a doctor, soldier, athlete, and dairy farmer, all in capes.

The governor says the sculpture is a symbol to promote an industry vital to the state's economy.

"It's a way of symbolizing, again, the importance of the dairy industry but also the idea that we can do some really imaginative things in a place like PA with the dairy industry and something like the butter sculpture."

The show itself runs from January 5-12 and will feature more than 5,200 exhibits.

