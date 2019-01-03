Local News

PA Farm Show to feature 1,000 pound butter sculpture, 5200 exhibits

Posted: Jan 03, 2019 06:30 PM EST

Updated: Jan 03, 2019 06:30 PM EST

Governor Tom Wolf is helping to open this year's Pennsylvania Farm Show with a little help from 1,000 pounds of butter.

The butter sculpture is the kick-off to the farm show each year.  This time, the theme is 'Find your Power,' and features Pennsylvania superheroes like a doctor, soldier, athlete, and dairy farmer, all in capes.  

The governor says the sculpture is a symbol to promote an industry vital to the state's economy.

"It's a way of symbolizing, again, the importance of the dairy industry but also the idea that we can do some really imaginative things in a place like PA with the dairy industry and something like the butter sculpture."

The show itself runs from January 5-12 and will feature more than 5,200 exhibits.
 

