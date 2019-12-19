PA Federal Lawmakers weigh in on impeachment of President Trump

Federal Lawmakers from Pennsylvania weighed in with their response to last night’s vote to impeach President Trump.

“I think what’s happening is they’re trying to undo the election, undo the votes that 63 million Americans cast for Donald J. Trump in the last election,” said Congressman Glenn Thompson, (R), PA-15.

“Impeachment is a remedy that our founders provided to us in these circumstances where we believe that an executive has abused power. There’s only one remedy and that’s impeachment,” said Senator Bob Casey, (D), Pennsylvania.