PA First Lady Frances Wolf holds discussion on using art to heal during pandemic

Pennsylvania First Lady Frances Wolf is hosting a virtual conversation on the healing properties of art and how Pennsylvanians can use it during the COVID- 19 pandemic.

The first lady will be joined by Claire de Boer, director of the Doctors Kienle Center for Humanistic Medicine and Center Stage Arts in Health; Dr. Girija Kaimal of Drexel’s Arts Research on Chronic Stress (ARCS); Ceasar Westbrook, One Lens northwest regional ambassador, teacher, and artist in Erie, PA; Emmai Alaquiva, director, photographer, and PA Council on the Arts member; and Ulysses Slaughter, PA Humanities Council’s senior project director and manager of the Chester Made project.

This is the second conversation in a series titled The Bigger Picture, an extension of One Lens: Sharing Our Common Views that hones in on the various aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic, connecting this extraordinary moment to the broader community.