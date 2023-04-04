At Monday night’s North East Township supervisors meeting, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) gave the community an update regarding the status of the North East Marina.

According to a commission representative, the marina will open on time this year. Docks are to be installed next week, with limited dredging of the marina basin to follow.

However, while the marina will be operational this season, its future remains in limbo.

The PFBC operates the marina on a significant deficit and said they need to evaluate financial feasibility as they look into the years to come.