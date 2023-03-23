The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is optimistic that a new agreement may allow the North East Marina to operate this boating season.

Thursday, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission announced a modified dredging approach has a high chance to permitted for the marina basin this year.

The DEP met with fish and boat commission engineers on-site this week and after that meeting, were able to come to an agreement. But final details on that agreement remain.

At this time, the installation of docks into the marina is scheduled to take place around mid-April, which the commission said will be prior to dredging.