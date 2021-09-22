Pa. Fish and Boat Commission recruiting new class of waterway conservation officers

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) is currently recruiting the 25th class of Waterways Conservation Officer (WCO) Trainees at its H.R. Stackhouse School of Fishery Conservation and Watercraft Safety.

People who successfully complete training will become seasonal WCOs with the opportunity for promotion to permanent WCO positions as they become available. Seasonal WCOs will work full-time, 40 hours each week from approximately March to October of each year.

“Waterways Conservation Officers are passionate law enforcement professionals who work to protect, conserve, and enhance Pennsylvania’s aquatic resources,” said Col. Clyde Warner, Director of the PFBC Bureau of Law Enforcement. “This job is full of adventure, and no two days of work are ever the same. By adding these highly trained seasonal positions, we will have more officers on patrol during peak fishing and boating seasons and have qualified personnel available immediately to fill full-time vacancies as they occur within our ranks.”

WCOs protect, conserve, and enhance Pennsylvania’s aquatic resources through law enforcement, education, and community partnerships with anglers and boaters. These officers are specifically trained in all aspects of fisheries conservation and watercraft safety and work to preserve fishing and boating opportunities on Pennsylvania’s 86,000 miles of rivers, streams, and lakes.

The class of trainees is expected to report for training in summer of 2022 and graduate in the summer of 2023.

Trainees will undergo an extensive 52-week training program, encompassing all aspects of conservation law enforcement. Following civil service testing and selection, trainees will first complete a 26-week Municipal Police Officers Basic Training conducted at the Pennsylvania State Police Academy in Hershey. An additional 26 weeks of training is conducted at the Stackhouse school located in Bellefonte and includes field training alongside seasoned WCOs. Trainees will assist with investigations, patrol regions, participate in public outreach events and stock waterways.

Applicants must meet the following criteria:

• Pennsylvania residency

• Possess a valid driver’s license

• Be at least 21 years of age

• High School Graduate or GED

• Pass a criminal history background check

The Commonwealth will accept applications until Oct. 21, 2021. Applications must be submitted online in order to be accepted. To apply, click HERE.

For more information about the position, click HERE.

