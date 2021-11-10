Pa. Gaming Commission bear check station moves to Farmington Twp

FARMINGTON TWP — Hunters wanting to participate in bear season: Your check station has moved.

On Monday, the Pennsylvania Game Commission announced the Forest County bear check station will be at the Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company, located at 6785 State Route 36 in Leeper. The change was necessary due to COVID-19 protocols.

The fire company is in Clarion County at the intersection of state Routes 36 and 66, about 11 miles southwest of Marienville.

The four-day firearms bear season will take place Nov. 20-23.

All hunters harvesting bears during the season are required to have their bears checked at a Game Commission check station within 24 hours. All check stations will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Nov. 20-22 and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

Other bear check stations in the Northwest Region include:

Jefferson County: Friendship Hose Company #1, Interstate 80, Exit 97, Rt. 830 W (Slab Run Road/First Street), right on 1st Street in Falls Creek, then 600 feet on right – 41.1458166 N, 78.7985611 W

Friendship Hose Company #1, Interstate 80, Exit 97, Rt. 830 W (Slab Run Road/First Street), right on 1st Street in Falls Creek, then 600 feet on right – 41.1458166 N, 78.7985611 W Venango County: Northwest Region Office, 1509 Pittsburgh Road, Franklin – 41.36734 N, 79.859747 W

Northwest Region Office, 1509 Pittsburgh Road, Franklin – 41.36734 N, 79.859747 W Warren County: Tidioute Borough Fire Hall, 228 Main Street, Tidioute – 41.68278 N, 79.40444 W

For a full list of bear check stations throughout the commonwealth, click HERE.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.