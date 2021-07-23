Pa. gubernatorial candidate Charlie Gerow involved in fatal turnpike incident

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate man who is running for governor is being investigated for an accident that killed a motorcyclist on the Pennsylvania turnpike.

Republican Charlie Gerow, who owns Harrisburg-bassed Quantum Communications, was in an accident on Wednesday night outside Philadelphia in the westbound lanes of the turnpike.

A man on the motorcycle was killed. A statement from the firm said Gerow is cooperating with the state police investigation and is confident it will confirm that he did not cause the accident.

Gerow has run for numerous offices in the past and declared for governor last month.