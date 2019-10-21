PA Heartbeat Bill introduced today would not allow abortions after heartbeat detected

The Pennsylvania Family Institute announced today that they stand with many in the PA General Assembly and throughout the Commonwealth in supporting the introduction of the Heartbeat Bill, Senate Bill 912, and House Bill 1977, that would update Pennsylvania’s current abortion limits to not allow abortions after a heartbeat is detected.

“We support the Heartbeat Bill because it recognizes a simple truth: when a heartbeat is detected, the baby should be protected,” says Tom Shaheen, Vice President for Pennsylvania Family Institute. “The heartbeat is a universal sign of life. We want to protect these children from the moment their heartbeat is detected.”

According to the American Pregnancy Association, 6 and a half to 7 weeks is “the time when a heartbeat can be detected and viability can be assessed.”

“We all agree that an indicator of life ending is when a heartbeat stops,” adds Shaheen. “We should all agree than an indicator of life existing is when a heartbeat exists.”

Thousands of unborn babies are aborted every year in Pennsylvania after their heart beats. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Abortion Statistics report, over 12,000 abortions happen every year in Pennsylvania at nine weeks or later, a conservative estimate since the heartbeat can possibly be detected as early as the 6th week in pregnancy.

The Pennsylvania Catholic Conference has announced they also support the Heartbeat Pro-life Bill that was unveiled this morning at the Capitol by Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, York) and Rep. Stephanie Borowicz (R-Centre, Clinton).

Eric Failing, the Executive Director of the PCC, stood alongside Mastriano and Borowicz as they rolled out Senate Bill 912 and House Bill 1977 at a Capitol Media Center that was filled with dozens of supporters, advocates and pro-life lawmakers. Failing thanked all those responsible for the bill for their work on behalf of all the Catholic bishops in Pennsylvania.

“I don’t know why this has become politicized,” said Failing. “I don’t know when that happened. It’s evil at work. We do know that. We only get one heart. If there are two, that’s two lives. It’s that simple.”

The PCC has always been active on pro-life bills, most recently giving its full support to the Down Syndrome Protection Act which passed the House earlier this year.

This morning Failing recounted the moment he first learned that he was going to be a father several years ago. He recalled that it came a bit earlier than he had planned. But he quickly appreciated both the situation and God’s will.

“We don’t know why God ordains certain things to happen,” Failing told the gathering. “But I’ve learned in my life to stop questioning it and be grateful for it. He’s always got our back. Let’s stand up for life.”