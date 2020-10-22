PA House Republican Caucus Spokesperson expresses disdain for Gov. Wolf’s plan to waive licensing fees for restaurant, bar, and hotel liquor license holders in 2021

Gov. Tom Wolf announced Thursday that he is working with the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board to waive liquor license fees in 2021 to provide financial relief to restaurants, bars, clubs, catering clubs and hotels.
Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus Spokesperson Jason Gottesman released the following statement on the matter:
“Pennsylvania’s hospitality industry is on the verge of collapse and community bars and restaurants are on the precipice of permanent closure because of Gov. Wolf’s overbroad and onerous restrictions that are backed neither by science nor common sense.
“Earlier this week, Democrats had a chance to join Republicans in providing real assistance to this struggling industry and its workers by overriding the Governor’s veto of House Bill 2513, but instead too many of them sold their votes for today’s half measure of help that does not even take effect until next year should it be adopted by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.
“Instead of Democrats blindly following this governor’s misguided mandates, they should listen to the families, workers, and small business owners who have been devastated by his overbroad and inconsistent shutdown and stand ready to balance safety and mitigation with a path toward normalcy.”Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus Spokesperson Jason Gottesman