PA Keystone Scholarship looks to aid babies born in 2019 Video

Babies born in 2019 are off to a great start with money already waiting for them.

The Pennsylvania Keystone Scholarship is starting kids off with $100 to any child born or adopted this year. A study done by Washington University in Saint Louis found that children with college savings are three times more likely to seek higher education and four times more likely to graduate.

We talked with Roland Financial's Roland Kljunich about what the savings plus a little extra money per month could eventually turn into. "Over the course of 18 to 20 years, that $25 a month plus that $100 could maybe be 10,000 - 12,000; depending. "

For more information on the scholarship, click here.