The Pennsylvania state budget is due on June 30 and Democratic state Representative Ryan Bizzarro says the process is progressing.

“Right now, we’re negotiating in good faith with the governor’s office and of course with our counterparts in the Senate — the Senate Republican majority — so this is a challenging year,” said state Rep. Ryan Bizzarro, (D) chairman of the House Majority Policy Committee.

Rep. Bizzarro added with Democrats holding the majority in the House, he expects a positive outcome for all.

“We’ve got a Democratic Governor and a Republican-controlled majority in the Senate so what you’re going to see, I believe in the final product, is a good list of the priorities that are important to our caucuses and good product for all Pennsylvanians,” Bizzarro said.

But Republican state Representative Brad Roae said House Republicans are working to protect Pennsylvania taxpayers and prevent what House Democrats are hoping to achieve.

“The House Democrats want to spend the entire reserve in a couple of years. Governor Shapiro wants to spend it over about the next three years, but we don’t want a tax increase two or three years from now,” said state Rep. Brad Roae, (R) District 6.

Rep. Roae continued saying, “I want to make sure that we prioritize. There are really important things that the government does. We have to make sure those are properly funded. There are some things that are not as important and there are some things that we cannot fund with the tax structure that we have. I don’t want to raise the income tax and I don’t want to raise the sales tax.”

Should the budget not be complete by June 30, Roae said advocating will continue to take place.

Bizzarro said he is hopeful the budget will be completed sooner rather than later.