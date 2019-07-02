PA Liquor Control Board Awards Grants to Reduce Underage and Dangerous Drinking

Committed to providing financial support to reduce underage and dangerous alcohol consumption, the Pennsylvania Control Board (PLCB) has approved almost $765,000 to 44 schools, community organizations, municipalities, law enforcement organizations, nonprofit organizations, and institutions of higher education through the 2019-20 Alcohol Education Grant Program.

Grant projects include enforcement patrols and tactics, educational efforts, awareness campaigns and alternative, and alcohol -free activities, all aimed to reduce underage and dangerous drinking.

Forty-four projects from 28 Counties in Pennsylvania have revived funding. A full list of grand recipients and projects can be found at lcb.pa.gov.

PLCB also awarded 20 “mini-grants”of up to $500 each to encourage attendance by Pennsylvania college community representatives at the International Town and Gown Association’s City and University Relations Conference in State College.

The PLCB works to educate the public about the dangers of underage and dangerous drinking through a variety of avenues, including grants, a poster contest for students in kindergarten through twelfth grade, a free alcohol educational conference, the creation and distribution of a wide range of educational material, and training and technical assistance for licensees through the Responsible Alcohol Management Program (RAMP) and other organizations working to address the issues related to irresponsible consumption.



Taxes and store profits are returned to Pennsylvania’s General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania’s schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services.